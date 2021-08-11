Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

SARS-CoV-2 mutations: why the virus might still have some tricks to pull

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has enabled us to study the details of how evolution happens - in real time. Scientists have generated more than two million genome sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing us to dissect the minutiae of evolutionary changes to a degree never previously possible for any replicating biological agent outside of the laboratory.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Human Genome#Mutations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Public HealthHealthline

Could the Marburg Virus Start Another Outbreak? What We Know

Health authorities in the West African nation of Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg virus disease earlier this month. This is the first time this virus, which causes a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, has been detected in West Africa. The WHO calls the disease “epidemic-prone,” meaning that...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies Are Remarkably Active Against Mutations Found in COVID Variants – Including Delta

Near-Atomic Look at Three Ways To Thwart SARS-CoV-2 Variants. SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies—microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals—are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings,...
Sciencebuckscountyherald.com

The origin of SARS CoV-2 could be from a laboratory

I’m starting to think that the argument about SARS CoV-2 originating from the lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology where scientists were studying bat coronavirus is compelling, albeit unintentional. It would be far from the first time a dangerous pathogen was inadvertently released from a laboratory. An abbreviated list...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Antibody combo prevents infection from SARS-CoV-2 exposure

(HealthDay)—For household contacts of infected persons, subcutaneous REGEN-COV, a combination of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, prevents symptomatic and asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Meagan P. O'Brien, M.D., from Regeneron...
Science Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. 641, p. 642, p. 648. Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo–electron microscopy structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase both the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.
Public Healthsportswar.com

We are all going to become infected by SARS COV-2

The vaccine prevents the COVID-19 disease that results from the infection. The cost of living on planet earth will henceforth include infection from the SARS COV-2 virus, just like chicken pox before they created a vaccine. We all need to go back to work and let those who didn't get vaccinated get immunity to COVID the hard way - their choice. Masks? A waste of time.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Platform Quickly Identifies Mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a platform which can quickly identify common mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allow it to escape antibodies and infect cells. Published today in Cell Reports, the research marks a major step toward successfully developing a universal vaccine for not only...
Sciencecell.com

Sensitive extraction-free SARS-CoV-2 RNA virus detection using a chelating resin

The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply shortages for diagnostic tests. Chelex resin preserves SARS-CoV-2 RNA in common buffers allowing direct RT-qPCR. The Chelex method presents a safe, economic & sensitive test for RNA pathogens. Summary. Current conventional detection of SARS-CoV-2 involves collection of a patient sample with a nasopharyngeal swab, storage...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Small Proportion of Children With SARS-CoV-2 Have Prolonged Illness

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A small proportion of children with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have prolonged illness duration, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Erika Molteni, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues conducted...
ScienceEurekAlert

A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures from pond scum, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more

The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants investigated

HSE University researchers assessed the effectiveness of the T-cell immune response to 11 variants of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers used their results to develop the T-cell COVID-19 Atlas portal (T-CoV). The findings have been published in Nucleic Acids Research. The continuing emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations allows the virus to spread...

Comments / 0

Community Policy