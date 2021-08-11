Organizers, Residents Happy to be Back at Snyder County Night Out

SELINSGROVE – After being wiped out by the pandemic last year, East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove was full once again for Snyder County Night Out. “Oh its such a relief. We were very, very sad not to be able to have it last year….it was the right thing to do, the safe thing to do…but oh my gosh, we’re so happy to be back,” That’s Snyder County Coalition for Kids Organizer and county District Attorney Mike Piecuch.