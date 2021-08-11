Xbox's Newest Feature Is Long Overdue

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bloodborne modders have created a new mod for the FromSoftware game which will allow players to tackle Yharnam's many foes in a fully-fledged first-person mode. As reported by Eurogamer, modder Garden of Eyes created the first-person mod, which could change the way that players will interact with the game's gothic settings. The mod itself works by adding a new headpiece named the Great One Hat, which can be found at the start of the game. Once sported, the hat enables the player to traverse through the game from a first-person perspective, complete with visible weapons as you'd expect from a traditional FPS. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has managed to get his hands on a Steam Deck early, and says that playing Xbox games such as Halo through Xbox Cloud Gaming feels good on the handheld. In a tweet, Spencer confirmed that he'd spent the best part of a week with the upcoming portable PC before congratulating the Steam Deck team. "After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device," he said. "Games with me on the go, screen size, controls [are] all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team." An Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra-based tabletop RPG has now become so successful that creator Magpie Games has (for the meantime) run out of stretch goals on its Kickstarter campaign. Announced on the game's official Kickstarter page, backers of Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game recently broke through the campaign's $5 million USD funding target, which left Magpie Games in the fortunate but slightly awkward position of having run out of stretch goals to offer. The company is currently working to create further funding milestones for the game and has updated fans on this process. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!