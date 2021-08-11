Cancel
Cell Phones

FEMA to test nation's public alert and warning systems at 2:20 p.m.

By Angela Mulka
Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this afternoon. Don't be alarmed if your televisions, radios and some cell phones receive a test message. You will not need to do anything when you receive or hear these alerts, they are just a test of the system.

