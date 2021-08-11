Cancel
Republican senators tell Democrats to go it alone on debt limit

By LAURA DAVISON AND JACK FITZPATRICK
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Forty-six Republican senators issued a stern warning to Democrats that they will not vote for an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that could risk the U.S. Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month. “We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase...

