Republican senators tell Democrats to go it alone on debt limit

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee has authored this guest column. I am happy to publish it for you and MY Senator. In history books and mythology, Greece is revered as the birthplace of democracy. The world’s most brilliant visionaries looked to Greece as a model for philosophy, culture, and leadership. I’m sure those great thinkers never anticipated Greece’s fall from grace almost 10 years ago, its economy the victim of rapid spending and an unsustainable debt burden. While different factors are at play in our own country, we cannot ignore the similarities between Washington’s out of control spending and this modern-day Greek tragedy. Debt destroyed what was once a model nation. Will the Biden administration’s latest reckless tax-and-spending spree force the United States to suffer the same fate?