The town of Avon has been evaluating multiple options to create a dedicated revenue stream for community housing, as the need for housing continues to grow. “I think everyone is aware that that’s probably the most pressing issue in Eagle County and the town of Avon right now, as long as mud flows aren’t flowing into peoples’ homes,” said Eric Heil, Avon’s town manager, at the Aug. 10 Town Council meeting. “Clearly, the housing has gotten to a point where it’s beyond challenging, it’s effecting our local economy.”