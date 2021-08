Singer-songwriter Jim Stanard will perform his critically acclaimed originals and select covers at Ein Prosit in Avon at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25. His shows are in support of his sophomore album, “Color Outside The Lines,” which reached the top 10 on Roots Music Report’s Weekly Top 50 Colorado Album Chart, with four of the album’s songs also reaching the top 30 on the RMR Top 50 Colorado Songs Chart.