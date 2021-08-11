Cancel
Halo Infinite rumoured battle royale mode reportedly "heavily connected" to campaign

Cover picture for the articleThe much-rumoured Halo Infinite battle royale mode is supposedly connected to the game's campaign, according to known leaker Tom Henderson. Henderson, who has been pretty reliable with similar leaks and information in the past, took to Twitter to warn users to stay away from Halo Infinite battle royale leaks as the mode is connected to the campaign. "The Halo Infinite Battle Royale is also heavily connected to the campaign in a lot of ways. So avoid BR leaks if you don't want campaign spoilers," Henderson tweeted. "I'm not entirely sure what it means for Halo, but I'd imagine it's to incentivize people to purchase the full game in some way." In a follow-up tweet, he added, "Just to be clear, I'm not sure if it's been scrapped or not or when/if it will release, but it's been in development for years."

