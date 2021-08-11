Apex Legends 1.77 update & patch notes: Seer, Prowler, L-Star

Update 1.27 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mediatonic keeps supporting the popular title as much as they can, and today we receive a new hotfix update which touches upon some minor features and issues that the game had prior. Sitting at around 250MB to download, the patch itself is not that big and mostly focuses on the various tweaks we just mentioned. Additionally, you can now move the camera and change character names during intros and the highly reported issue with Crowns that disappear, is now supposedly fixed. Lastly, don’t forget tomorrow’s collaboration event with the the popular Ratchet and Clank series, in which you can obtain a Clank costume by completing certain, in-game challenges. You can find all the info you need about the event in their official Twitter page.