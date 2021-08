InPoker is a fresh new take on online poker, incorporating the latest financial technologies and features to provide players with various ways to win rewards. The platform had a soft launch on 30th July and has since reached over 10,000 registered and 700 daily users. InPoker is the first e-sports platform with NFT membership and an integrated DeFi protocol that allows users to participate in poker tournaments by supplying crypto assets and earning APY while they’re playing.