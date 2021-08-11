Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane, Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kane; Lake; McHenry The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake County in northeastern Illinois Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois McHenry County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belvidere, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained Spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills and Woodstock. Including the following interstates I-90 between mile markers 32 and 56. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26. This includes... Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Elgin Community College, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH