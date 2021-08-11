Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 07:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 AM MST. * At 455 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms just west and southwest of Silver Bell. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Queens Well and Silver Bell. This includes the following streams and drainages Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.

