El Tlaxcalteca Restaurant, located in the corner of a plaza that also houses El Rey Food Mart, is one of Milwaukee’s most charming and authentic Mexican eateries. When you step inside you know something good is coming from el cocinero,“the chef” in this tiny restaurant. It’s colorful, from the pink and orange striped table coverings to the bright red walls, the art, and the multi-colored Day of the Dead flags suspended from the ceiling. You could be in a dive in Mexico City instead of a South Side eatery and that first impression will follow you as you sample their Mexican dishes.