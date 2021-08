Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The world has changed drastically especially since the pandemic started in 2020. Everything right from education to real estate to travel, all have started using technology extensively. Banks too started relying more on their apps, UPIs, card transactions and so on. Earlier, people were using online banking system to make and receive payments, etc., but since the pandemic started more and more people resorted to online/card banking system rather than doing cash or cheque transactions. This clearly indicates that the future of banking will be driven by even more and major technological changes. The future of banking will be 'digital'.