Daily News All-Stars for boys tennis

After winning an individual state title and earning Daily News All-Star honors as a freshman, Collomb continued to do it all on the court for the Raiders this spring. This two-time Bay State Conference All-Star has been Wellesley’s top singles player since he was a freshman. In 2019, Collomb went 13-6 and won the MIAA individual singles tournament. He was the first state singles champion in program history. This season, the junior captain and team MVP went 8-4 with all four losses to Brookline’s top singles player who went on to win the state title. “He's been terrific to work with, takes pride in his game,” Wellesley coach Mike Sabin said. “I am quite confident that he will work hard to be even better next spring.”