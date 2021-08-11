Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Matt Damon leads slow but strong Stillwater to great depth

By Alex Bentley
Posted by 
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last we heard from writer/director Tom McCarthy, he was delivering one of the best movies about newspaper journalism in movie history, Spotlight, which would go on to win Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards. His directorial follow-up, Stillwater, is another one that feels ripped straight from the headlines, but is actually an original story about an estranged family, clashing cultures, and the lengths people will go to prove their innocence.

sanantonio.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Malibu, CAAOL Corp

Matt Damon Joins Ben Affleck and J.Lo on Romantic Beach Stroll

Three’s company. Matt Damon joined his lifelong friend Ben Affleck on Sunday, August 8, for a stroll with Jennifer Lopez. The trio were spotted in Malibu, California, near Paradise Cove, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Eyewitnesses said Damon, 50, and the couple stopped and chatted with others on the beach before heading up the stairs.
MoviesFox News

Amanda Knox details why she called out Matt Damon movie 'Stillwater': 'I’m still living with the consequences'

After denouncing the Matt Damon movie "Stillwater" in a recent Twitter thread, Amanda Knox explained why she spoke out about the movie that was inspired by her real-life case. "Stillwater" director Tom McCarthy has previously said that the movie is inspired by the 34-year-old who, along with Raffaele Sollecito, was twice convicted and later acquitted in the 2007 murder of Knox’s roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. The film sees Damon, 50, play a father whose daughter finds herself in a similar situation and follows his quest to prove her innocence.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Abigail Breslin was more impressed by David Schwimmer than Matt Damon at 'Stillwater' premiere

Abigail Breslin is only 25 years old, but she's a seasoned Hollywood veteran. In other words, she doesn't fangirl over just anybody. Well, David Schwimmer isn't just anybody. "At the premiere of Stillwater in New York, I had to introduce my brother to Matt Damon, who is in the film," Breslin explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Aug. 9). "He's awesome. He's great. He's amazing, for sure, but I've worked with him, so, like, you know, it's chill. And I was just watching him talk to my brother and saw out of the corner of my eye Ross Geller—David Schwimmer."
Moviesntdaily.com

Dark ‘Stillwater’ explores murky depths with unexpected grace

“I’m trying to get my little girl out of jail — that’s all I give a damn about!”. Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a man with an empire of dirt. He’s been working odd jobs since his oil job laid him off six months ago, his town is dying and his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), is locked up for supposedly killing her girlfriend in Marseilles. Making friends with Virginie (Camille Cottin), a local actress and her daughter, Bill sets out to find any evidence of her innocence in a place he is unwelcome in and hostile to.
MoviesVanity Fair

Matt Damon and Director Tom McCarthy Break Down a Scene from 'Stillwater'

On this episode of "Notes on a Scene," Matt Damon and 'Stillwater' director Tom McCarthy break down the scene where Damon's character, Bill Baker, meets Virginie, who plans to help him exonerate his estranged daughter convicted of murder. McCarthy and Damon explain how they created a highly vibrational world by using a small crew and allowing real life in a Marseille, France to play out around them as they filmed.
Movieslwlies.com

Stillwater

Matt Damon fights for his daughter’s freedom in Tom McCarthy’s turgid drama based on the murder of Meredith Kercher. Multihyphenate movie man Tom McCarthy has a varied credit list. Notable highlights include playing a corrupt reporter in The Wire, working on the story for Pixar’s geriatric tearjerker Up, and being responsible for Adam Sandler shoe fantasy drama The Cobbler. But most know him as the writer/director of 2016’s Best Picture winner Spotlight, which portrayed the Boston Globe’s groundbreaking reporting into historic sexual abuse within the Catholic church.
CelebritiesAshley County Ledger

GLADD's statement on Matt Damon's comments

GLAAD says Matt Damon's remarks are a reminder that anti-LGBTQ slurs have "no place in mainstream media". The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word "f*****" and explained why it is so "dangerous", but he later insisted he does not "use slurs of any kind".
CelebritiesKeene Sentinel

Why Matt Damon can't be canceled, by Sonny Bunch

There’s something morbidly amusing about watching Matt Damon — good Hollywood liberal; acolyte of Howard Zinn; regular Democratic supporter — run into a progressive buzzsaw every couple of years. His most recent sin? Saying that he just learned to stop calling gay people the f-word. Yet despite these repeated /controversies, Damon always bounces back. There’s an important lesson here: The best way to avoid the Internet’s rage is simply to stay off-line.
MoviesCollider

Camille Cottin on ‘Stillwater,’ Matt Damon, and Working with Ridley Scott on ‘House of Gucci’

With director Tom McCarthy's Stillwater now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Camille Cottin about making the crime drama. During the interview, she shared a great story about how she was cast, the way McCarthy writes authentic dialogue, how filming on location added to the realism of the film, being nervous to meet Matt Damon and how he doesn’t ever act like a movie star on set, and more. In addition, with Cottin just having worked with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci, she talked about what it was like collaborating with him on the epic crime drama that also stars Adam Driver and Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.
CelebritiesSlate

There’s a Reason Matt Damon Is Back in the Press for Making a Dumb Comment

In the 25 years since Good Will Hunting introduced the world to “Matt and Ben,” Boston best friends turned Hollywood power duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been consistent presences in pop culture, and recent weeks have proved no exception: While Affleck’s reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez has been the talk of the summer, Damon has been making the rounds to promote his new movie, Stillwater … which promptly backfired earlier this week in a disastrous interview that now has him “clarifying” whether he condones a certain homophobic slur.
Stillwater, OKMiddletown Press

'Stillwater' Director Tom McCarthy on Casting Matt Damon Against Type and Amanda Knox Criticism

In his new film “Stillwater,” co-writer/director Tom McCarthy wanted to present the image of an American hero – and then turn it on its head. The film, now in theaters, stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, a roughneck from the titular town in Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France to visit his imprisoned daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin.) A stranger in a strange land where he doesn’t speak the language or truly understand the dynamics, Bill’s only company is a single mother (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter (played by first-time actor Lilou Siauvaud, a local discovery.)
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Stillwater’ Runs Deep: Matt Damon-Starring Indie Hits $10 Million, Holds No. 5 Slot In North America – Specialty Box Office

It was a triumphant second weekend for indie Stillwater from Focus Features, which hit the $10 million mark in 2,611 theatres (up by 80) and 233 DMA’s in North America, where it was no. 5. The Matt Damon-starrer held up strongly from its debut, dipping 45% — compared with a 64% drop for The Green Knight and a 55% decline for Jungle Cruise. Stillwater’s run may not be not specialty-small, but deserves a shout-out here for a standout performance. The complex drama garnered Damon a standing ovation in Cannes but had some concerned at the film’s theatrical prospects in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy