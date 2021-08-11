Matt Damon leads slow but strong Stillwater to great depth

Abigail Breslin is only 25 years old, but she's a seasoned Hollywood veteran. In other words, she doesn't fangirl over just anybody. Well, David Schwimmer isn't just anybody. "At the premiere of Stillwater in New York, I had to introduce my brother to Matt Damon, who is in the film," Breslin explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Aug. 9). "He's awesome. He's great. He's amazing, for sure, but I've worked with him, so, like, you know, it's chill. And I was just watching him talk to my brother and saw out of the corner of my eye Ross Geller—David Schwimmer."