Henrico County, VA

Henrico woman wins one year of free groceries from Kroger

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpXiV_0bOSpS2500
Kroger officials present Henrico resident Stacey Blizzard with free groceries for a year, at the Kroger store at 11895 West Broad Street Aug. 6. (Courtesy Kroger)

A Henrico woman won’t have to dip into her checkbook for groceries in the coming months. That’s because she won a full year of free groceries from Kroger recently – prize worth approximately $13,000, according to the grocer.

Stacey Blizzard was a winner of Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, which was announced by the company in June as a way to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The program provided customers and company employees with the opportunity to win life-changing prizes, including a chance to win one of five $1 million-dollar checks or groceries for a year (for 50 winners). The program culminated in July.

Blizzard received her prize Aug. 6 at the Kroger store at 11895 West Broad Street in the county.

“The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is a great way for us to motivate people to get the vaccine, and it’s also been a fantastic way to reward our customers and associates,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The health and safety of everyone we welcome in our stores is our top priority and we’re passionate about doing our part to protect our communities.”

Blizzard is the third Virginian to receive free groceries for a year as a part of the giveaway. Jesse Hamlette, a Kroger associate at Westover Dairy, in Lynchburg, Va. was the first recipient in June, and Claire Clasen, a Kroger customer, from Yorktown, Va. received the second groceries for a year prize in July.

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

