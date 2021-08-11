Cancel
Another Reminder That We Are Very Nearly Screwed

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfires in Yakutia are choking the region with impenetrable smog. Photo: Ivan Nikiforov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. On the heels of a harrowing climate-status report, here’s another reminder that the global outlook is extremely grim: Smoke from wildfires in Siberia — a punishingly frigid region that has recently weathered uncharacteristically hot temperatures and drought — has drifted all the way to the North Pole, for the first time ever. According to NASA, that’s 1,864 feet from Yakutia, the smoke’s primary source. Two villages in Yakutia, the largest and (at least in the winter) coldest part of Russia, were evacuated by a regional task force over the weekend as crews worked to contain 155 blazes.

