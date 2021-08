It was plenty hot today. Highs were in the low to mid 90s. The humidity is a little higher today, so the heat index was even higher. The heat index got up to 110 at Belle Chasse, Houma and the Airport. Rain is already diminishing. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. Hot again Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again, but rain and storm chances are a little higher in the afternoon. It's about a 50% chance of rain and storms. Always remember the potential for locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Rain chances are lower Friday into the weekend. That means it is going to be hotter. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105-110.