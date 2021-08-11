Cancel
Lexington, KY

Josh Paschal Unveils NIL Website, Merchandise

By Nick Roush
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Paschal is the latest Kentucky Wildcat to hop on the NIL train. The UK defensive end is using his name, image and likeness to launch a website, JoshPaschal.com. There prospective businesses can seek out Paschal’s professional services while reading more about his successful career on and off the football field. It’s also where fans can buy exclusive JP4 merchandise. Hats, hoodies, t-shirts, heck, even crop-tops — you name it, he’s got it.

