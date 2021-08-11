Josh Paschal Unveils NIL Website, Merchandise

Kentucky Football has steadily improved during the Mark Stoops era, but star running back Chris Rodriguez believes the Cats are truly ready to rise now that they’ve shed some bad baggage. During an interview on Pro Football Focus’ 2 for 1 Drafts podcast, Rodriguez said the program was plagued by “vampires” when he joined in 2018, but now, everyone is on the same page as they try reach their goal of the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.