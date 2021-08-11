Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from 'fake' citizen

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bOSo6lX00

Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim at alleged U.S. pressure on researchers amid the pandemic. Chinese authorities and state media outlets have led an aggressive pushback against criticism abroad of China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Swiss Embassy in Beijing highlighted its suspicions about the quoted scientist on Tuesday with a Twitter post: “Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged (Swiss) biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days.”

“If you exist, we would like to meet you!” the embassy tweeted.

A message inserted with the post, written in English and Chinese, said no Swiss citizen named Wilson Edwards appeared on registries or academic articles from the biology field. It said the Facebook account where comments attributed to Wilson were published was opened on July 24.

The embassy said that while it appreciated Switzerland receiving attention, it “must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false.”

“While we assume that the spreading of this story was done in good faith by the media and netizens, we kindly ask that anyone having published this story take it down and publish a corrigendum," the embassy post said.

Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs, said the comments were “wrongly presented as coming from a Swiss biologist."

“Several Chinese newspapers have since pulled down those comments,” he said in an e-mail, without specifying.

An authenticated Facebook account of the People’s Daily, China newspaper still had an English language reference to an article from CGTN, the international arm of the Chinese state broadcaster, quoting Wilson.

In the CGTN article, Wilson was quoted as saying he and fellow researchers had faced pressure and intimidation from the United States and some media outlets for supporting conclusions in a joint study by China and the Geneva-based World Health Organization on the origins of COVID- 19.

The study, released publicly in March, presented several hypotheses about how the pandemic started but no firm conclusions.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

372K+
Followers
96K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Newspapers#Swiss#Chinese#The Swiss Embassy#The People S Daily#Cgtn#World Health Organization#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Related
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Week

Chinese state media sends 'ominous' warning to Taiwan after U.S.'s Afghanistan exit

In an editorial from The Global Times, the Chinese state media outlet sent what appears to be an 'ominous' message to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, amid concerns that Beijing may one day launch an invasion of the island. The gist of the message? That the outcome in Afghanistan shows that the U.S., Taiwan's closest and most powerful ally, won't be around to help when the island needs it most.
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Hackers Building Dossiers On Every American But Biden Refuses To Impose Costs

The Chinese government has gathered enough personal data from the U.S. to create a dossier on each American adult, says former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger. Pottinger and former National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) director William Evanina told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the Chinese Communist Party...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China is hacking Russia, too

Much has been made about the emerging relationship between China and Russia, two countries that the National Defense Strategy recognizes as near-peer competitors to the United States. They’re already collaborating on research, both are run by autocratic regimes, and neither has much affinity for the United States. But the marriage may not be as steady as Russia, especially, would like others to believe. A new report out of Russia accuses the Chinese government of hacking Russian state targets.
ChinaBBC

China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

The Swiss embassy in China has urged Chinese media to take down articles and posts it says contain "false" news. In a Twitter post, the embassy said an alleged Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days likely did not exist. State media outlets were among...
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China to U.S.: Stop Treating Us Like Your ‘Imaginary Enemy’

Beijing has accused the United States of treating China like an “imaginary enemy” ahead of crucial diplomatic talks set for Monday between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing claims that the U.S. is orchestrating a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” campaign to “demonize” China. “The U.S. seems to be demanding cooperation when it wants something from China,” the statement says, accusing the U.S. of “decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs.” The statement goes on to scold the U.S. administration for criticizing human-rights abuses in China, claiming that due to America’s track record on Native Americans and its overseas military actions, it is “in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights.” The U.S. has not yet released a response to the statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy