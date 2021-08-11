Cancel
Obituaries

Reid C. Clark

Cover picture for the articleReid Clifford Clark, of Brook Park, died at his home on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was 86 years old. He was born on July 3, 1935, in Minneapolis, to Stanley and Margret (Winthrop) Clark. He moved to the farm in Brook Park in 1959. He was the owner of Reid’s Feed and Lumber in Brook Park for many years, and later managed the Hinckley Co-op until his retirement. He was also on the Brook Park Fire Dept. for 44 years, coached Brook Park softball and farmed until his passing.

