Prehistoric crocs had glossy skin like modern day dolphins, say experts

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team led by investigators in Italy and Germany outlines population structure and past dispersal patterns for pepper plant accessions in the Capsicum genus. Using genotyping-by-sequencing, collection location data, and a "Regional Mixture" (ReMIXTURE) analysis and visualization method, the researchers profiled more than 10,000 global Capsicum genebank samples, uncovering SNP patterns for exploring the plant's population history. "The method ReMIXTURE — using genetic data to quantify the similarity between the complement of peppers from a focal region and those from other regions — was developed to supplement traditional population genetic analyses," the team writes, noting that the findings point to "west-east routes of expansion, shedding light on the links between South and Mesoamerica, Africa, and East/South Asia."
Comments / 0