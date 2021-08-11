Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.97 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollar#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businesspinalcentral.com

Dollar allowed to deteriorate

Aug. 15 marked the 50th anniversary of President Nixon terminating the Bretton Woods agreement. A global monetary management system that was initially established in 1944, intending to stabilize exchange rates, the agreement assigned the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency backed by a fixed-price gold standard. By the early 1970s the fiscal pressures of having the money supply restricted became too taxing for the U.S. government. The expenditures of the Vietnam War and other programs made a gold standard far too constraining. Utilizing taxation to fund such costly programs would have been tantamount to political suicide. In 1971, Nixon squashed the Bretton Woods agreement, divorcing the dollar from gold, therefore allowing for the U.S. money supply to expand with few limitations. Outside of a few supply management rules implemented by the Federal Reserve, these rules have done nothing to reverse the collective depreciation of the dollar over the past five decades.
Currenciesdtnpf.com

The Canadian Dollar Breaks Lower

Global uncertainty has led to a rush to safety in the United States dollar, while a fourth consecutive lower close in crude oil has also contributed in Canadian dollar weakness. This week Statistics Canada reported Canada's wholesale sales falling for the first time in four months, while Canada's federal election has also led to a cloud of uncertainty over the future direction of the country.
EconomyThe Heartland Institute

Will the Dollar Survive the Next Decade?

The U.S. government Federal Reserve are printing/spending trillions upon trillions of dollars, putting the country at grave risk. How much longer can this go on? Stopping Socialism’s Justin Haskins and Donald Kendal discuss the potential collapse of the dollar in this episode of “Stopping Socialism.”. For more information about Justin,...
MarketsWTOP

Gold and silver lower

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,781.60 an ounce, down $3.40. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $23.41 an ounce, down 24 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written...
Businessai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
RetailLynchburg News and Advance

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July with Americans spending less as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell 1.1% in July with Americans spending less as COVID-19 cases rise. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get...
Foreign Policyfa-mag.com

What The Taliban Means For The Dollar

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the end the Bretton Woods system, when U.S. President Richard Nixon suspended the U.S. dollar’s convertibility into gold and allowed it to float. We are also approaching the 20th anniversary of the Taliban’s removal from power in Afghanistan at the hands of U.S.-led coalition forces. Now that the Taliban has again prevailed, we should consider whether its victory over the world’s most powerful military and largest economy will have any implications for the dollar and its role in the world.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed, yen and swiss franc gain on safe-haven buyiing

The greenback ended the day firm against euro and sterling but weakened versus safe-haven yen and the swiss franc due following soft Chinese data and geopolitical tension in Afghanistan. Sources from Reuters on China's industrial output rose 6.4% in July from a year ago, well behind expectations, official data showed...
Marketsinvesting.com

The U.S. Dollar Rally Continues

The US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some Delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Digesting Gains Awaiting Fed Speaks, Markets Turned Mixed

Overall markets are mixed today, as Dollar is digesting some of last week’s gains, awaiting more guidance from FOMC members regarding tapering. New Zealand and Canadian Dollar are the stronger ones for now. But Australian Dollar is among the weakest together with Euro and Swiss France. Yen and Sterling is slightly firmer. Gold and silver recovered after initial selloff, but stays below last week’s low.
Currenciesinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Regaining Ground

The correctional phase of the EUR/USD pair ended near the resistance level of 1.1900. There was a drop in the volume of long positions near that level. The pair got stuck at this level and retreated downwards shortly after. Judging by the Fibonacci retracement levels, the signal about a trend change was formed at the level of 23.6, which coincided with the resistance level of 1.1900.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Mixed data, mixed day

MIXED DATA, MIXED DAY (1605 EDT/2005 GMT) Major averages ended the session mixed on Wednesday,. following conflicting signals on the economy that showed a hot. services sector, but a labor market that continues to struggle. to find workers. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday. jumped to a record...
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: McCarthy and McConnell demand briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and are demanding a classified briefing from the Biden administration on the government's plan to ensure safe passage for U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. Why it matters: By demanding an official briefing for the so-called "Gang of Eight" on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy