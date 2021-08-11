Dianne K. Mattson, of Mora, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She was 72 years old. She was born April 12, 1949, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Jerry and Eunice (Mehlum) Paulsrud. She grew up on her family’s tobacco and dairy farm in Westby, Wisconsin, the second of three siblings, and attended country school until the eighth grade. She graduated from Westby High School in 1967, then moved to Minnesota where she earned her associate’s degree in accounting. She met Jim Morris and they were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. They and their two children were involved in church activities including the private school and Grasston Christian Academy. She worked at several hospitals in the 1970s and 1980s, including being an EMT for a short while. Her husband passed away on Feb. 5, 1985.