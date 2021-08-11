Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westby, WI

Dianne K. Mattson

Kanabec County Times Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianne K. Mattson, of Mora, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She was 72 years old. She was born April 12, 1949, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Jerry and Eunice (Mehlum) Paulsrud. She grew up on her family’s tobacco and dairy farm in Westby, Wisconsin, the second of three siblings, and attended country school until the eighth grade. She graduated from Westby High School in 1967, then moved to Minnesota where she earned her associate’s degree in accounting. She met Jim Morris and they were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. They and their two children were involved in church activities including the private school and Grasston Christian Academy. She worked at several hospitals in the 1970s and 1980s, including being an EMT for a short while. Her husband passed away on Feb. 5, 1985.

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Mora, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Westby, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Jim Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Lacrosse#Westby High School#Lutheran Church#Emt#Open Arms Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, appeared for her second day on...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...
Posted by
CNN

Pentagon ramping up Kabul evacuation efforts as many struggle to reach airport

Washington (CNN) — The US military has increased the pace of evacuations to help Afghans and US citizens escape Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday, but it is still not filling flights to capacity despite a directive from President Joe Biden that he doesn't want to see any empty seats on planes leaving Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy