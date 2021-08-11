Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

School board approves ban on Critical Race Theory and mandatory indoor mask wearing

By Reporter Dick Mason
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlsQP_0bOSm5xE00

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board room overflowed Tuesday night with parents, teachers and community members concerned about two issues: Critical Race Theory and mandatory face masks for students. The room was crowded with people, most of whom were not wearing masks. Because of the lack of space in the boardroom, some watched the meeting from outside.

The Critical Race Theory had been discussed thoroughly this year, so the board limited public comment to 20 minutes. That’s despite more than 80 emails and letters to the board on the subject. The board heard from several members of the public who shared a concern about Critical Race Theory (CRT), although the theory is not currently part of the school curriculum. President Chris Arend, who wrote the resolution banning CRT felt it was important to prevent it from seeping into the classroom.

The discussion ranged from the principles of the theory, which alleges that systemic racism in the country makes all white people oppressors and people of color the oppressed. Trustee Chris Bausch and several speakers raised questions about the reasoning to ban something which is not being taught presently. After a lengthy discussion, the board voted 4-3 in favor of the motion banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the district. Trustees Chris Bausch, Tim Gearhart, and Nate Williams cast the dissenting votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQvlg_0bOSm5xE00

The mandatory masking discussion also generated heated public comment and lengthy discussion. The draft plan presented by Superintendent Curt Dubost calls for all students to wear masks indoors. Their report read, “We realize this requirement is highly controversial and have asked our attorney to be present to answer questions and provide counsel so that the board is fully informed of the relative wisdom of the various options open to us.”

The discussion covered arguments for and against masking, and the liabilities the district faces if masks were not required, as recommended by the state.

After a lengthy discussion, the board voted to reopen with mandatory masking and to also express their opposition to the state requirements mandating masks in the classroom.

Trustee Chris Bausch said, “The board approved the “Let them Breathe” Resolution. We did so to hopefully join with other school boards across the state to send a clear message to Sacramento to back off and let kids be kids again.

The “Let Them Breathe” resolution stipulates:

Now, therefore be it resolved, that this board establishes the following goals:

  • Advocate in writing to the CDPH to remove mandatory requirements for preventative measures such as masks, quarantines and asymptomatic testing.
  • Allow school districts to consult with city and county health departments to determine the need for safety protocols based on local conditions.
  • Advocate for parental choice for masking and vaccinating their children.
  • Ensure that mask requirements will not be used as punishment to coerce children to get vaccinated.

Comments / 9

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paso Robles, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Paso Robles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Critical Race Theory#Crt#Cdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Two more COVID-related deaths reported, including one person in their twenties

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their twenties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Twenty-four residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU⎯three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago. With these deaths, 273 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School district releases guide to return to full in-person instruction

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District recently announced that all district schools will return to offering full-day instruction, five days a week, along with recess, after-school programs, lunch and meal breaks with classmates, athletics, and extracurricular activities this fall. All schools have upgraded air filtration and/or replacement frequency and necessary supplies including masks and personal protective equipment. Face masks and daily health checks will be required.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Instead of leaving, please stay, learn, and help the community

To the author of “The Last Straw,” Please don’t Leave!. –I read your article about how you are looking for a place to spend your life and raise your kids. I understand you disagree with the school board’s decision to ban the tenets of CRT in our schools. Now you feel that you must leave this area and find refuge in some other locale that closer aligns with your current beliefs. I write this letter to try to convince you not to leave and provide you with an alternative to that action.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Recent school board decisions are ‘the last straw’

–Thank you for the last straw. My wife and I have been considering where we should settle and start our family having moved to Paso Robles a few years ago we have found it lovely but there has been an undercurrent of proud ignorance and racism that has given us pause at the thought of fully settling here. We are well-paid financial and technical workers who wish to spend our money in the local economy at locally owned restaurants and farmers’ markets.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

New sessions of CERT training offered this fall

–A new session of North County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will be offered starting Oct. 20, through Nov. 10. Basic CERT Training teaches basic disaster response skills so community members can safely help themselves and those around them when disaster strikes and when professional responders aren’t available. Registering...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Library offering citizenship information workshops

–On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon (English language); and from 2-4 p.m. (Spanish language), representatives from the U.S. Citizenship and Information Services (USCIS) will be on-hand to discuss the naturalization process, step-by-step, and to provide information about eligibility and residency requirements, application forms, fees, the background security check and processing times.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors

School given ‘Platinum Status’ for positive behavior interventions and supports. –The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s Virginia Peterson Elementary School joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.” All Paso Robles Schools implement PBIS and have previously been recognized (at different levels) for their work and dedication to positive school culture.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Visitors must now be vaccinated or test negative for COVID to enter local hospitals

– On Aug. 5, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a state-mandated public health order regarding visitation within all hospitals in California. Effective Wednesday, Aug. 11, all visitors to Tenet Health Central Coast care facilities, which include Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, must show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering a facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso People’s Action invites community to ‘Chalk & Talk’ about possible school closure

–Paso People’s Action invites the community to get ready for the upcoming school year on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Uptown Family Park at 641 36th Street for a “Chalk and Talk.” These gatherings started in June 2020 in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement and have since expanded to address local issues of note, such as a possible school closure.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles City Council approves eight new pickleball courts

–Paso Robles City Council approved plans Tuesday night for eight new pickleball courts to be built at Sherwood Park. Julie Silva Dahlen is director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services with the city. At last night’s meeting, Dahlen told the mayor and city council the public process was extensive with the city gathering a lot of input from pickleball and tennis players.

Comments / 9

Community Policy