Paris Saint-Germain gains 23 million Instagram followers due to Lionel Messi signing

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi Xinhua

Lionel Messi is having a larger impact on Paris Saint-Germain than initially realized.

According to Oddschanger, PSG have gained 23 million followers on Instagram over the last week, going from 19 million followers to 40 million followers. The increase can be attributed to Messi being linked to and later signing with the club.

Messi's personal account also gained 2.7 million followers on the day his deal with PSG was announced, bringing his total followers to 247 million. He is now the seventh-most followed person on Instagram.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that he was "delighted" to welcome Messi to the club and that his signing will do wonders for its popularity.

The six-time Balon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract with PSG on Tuesday with the option for a third year. He'll wear No. 30 and is expected to earn $30 million-$35 million per year, ESPN reports.

Messi said during a news conference Tuesday that he believes PSG is the best place for him to win a Champions League title again.

"For me on a personal level, I would love to win another Champions, like I've said in previous years, and I think I've come to the ideal place that's ready for that," he said, according to CNN. "We have the same goals. It's got impressive players, one of the best squads in the world and, hopefully, we can achieve that goal which Paris wants so much, I want so much and hopefully we can enjoy it with the people of Paris too."

The Argentinian was forced to leave Barcelona, where he had played since he was 13, due to financial problems at the club. He admitted he didn't want to leave Camp Nou, but now it seems he's ready for the next chapter.