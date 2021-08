FLINT, MI — A block party coming to downtown Flint this week will feature four DJs, food from a local restaurant and the atmosphere to have fun. The Block Party, organized by Beats x Beers founder Brandon Corder, is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 to 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the green space in front of Xolo, 555 Saginaw St., Suite 105, and Second Street between Saginaw and Harrison streets.