It’s mid-August, summer's almost over, amazingly enough. Kids are going to resume their education not just in this country, but around the world. In Ireland, as kids began to return to school authorities faced a choice. Now, the most obvious course would be to blindly accept guidance from self-described public health experts in the United States. That's what many countries have done as they sought to come up with a COVID policy. And, following the United States would mean, among other things, forcing children as young as two to wear moist paper burkas for eight hours a day in the classroom. The other option would be to follow the science, and the Irish chose that course.