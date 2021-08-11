Cancel
University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein offering $50k worth of scholarships

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ten students across the state of Michigan could each earn $5,000 scholarships each through a new initiative from the Sam Bernstein Law Firm. Any student currently attending or about to attend an accredited college or vocational school in Michigan is eligible. For more information on the program, dubbed as Call Sam Scholars, visit online at callsam.com/public-service/scholarship.

