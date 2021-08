Refugee resettlement groups in Michigan are bracing for a global humanitarian crisis caused by the collapse of Afghanistan’s government. Afghan citizens are evacuating the country en masse to escape resurgent Taliban forces that reclaimed the country after two decades of western occupation came to an end. At least one family of Afghan refugees who fled the country last week already found a new home in Michigan through Grand Rapids-based Bethany Christian Services, and resettlement organizations are preparing for a surge in refugees.