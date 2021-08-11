WATCH: Our Conversation With Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, is taking the opposite position about vaccinations from that of several of his party’s top leadership. Saying that “individual liberty” is how North Carolinians should navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, Robinson, during his August 2nd weekly videoed “Monday Monologue” on Facebook, and in earlier public appearances, maintained that “it should be left up to individuals if they want to wear masks,” or receive the Covid-19 vaccines. “It is not my job, as an elected official, to convince anyone to take the vaccine, coerce anyone to take the vaccine, or dissuade anyone from taking the vaccine,” he said.