WATCH: Our Conversation With Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

By Donna Martinez
 7 days ago
All this month at Locke, we’re focusing on emerging leaders in North Carolina. Our special Shaftesbury Society series “Thoughts & Thinkers” has been delightful to host. This week we featured a conversation with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. Below are some of the moments I particularly enjoyed while getting to know Lt. Gov. Robinson.

