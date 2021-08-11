WATCH: Our Conversation With Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
All this month at Locke, we’re focusing on emerging leaders in North Carolina. Our special Shaftesbury Society series “Thoughts & Thinkers” has been delightful to host. This week we featured a conversation with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. Below are some of the moments I particularly enjoyed while getting to know Lt. Gov. Robinson.lockerroom.johnlocke.org
