Two American Women Among 6 Pandemic 'Heroes' Honored With Barbie Replicas

Would you buy your child a pandemic Barbie? You’ll have a chance to. It’s called the ‘Vaccinologist Barbie’. The vaccine scientist who developed one of the coronavirus vaccines has been honored with her own Barbie Doll. Mattel has made a new Barbie based on Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford professor who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s part of a new series of Barbie figures meant to inspire young girls to pursue STEM careers. While it’s definitely a new career for Barbie, I remember having doctor and vet Barbie’s growing up so these STEM careers are nothing new. Although this doll looks like Gilbert and not your typical Barbie doll. Mattel has also created dolls based on 5 other women. These are based on healthcare workers Amy O’Sullivan and Dr. Audrey Cruz, a Canadian doctor and campaigner Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Brazilian biomedical researcher Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, and Dr. Kirby White, an Australian medic responsible for creating a reusable gown for frontline workers. Would you purchase a pandemic Barbie? While I absolutely support the motivation behind these dolls, I’m trying to forget the pandemic not have a reminder of it.