Momentive Expands Market Research Panel to Reach Highly Targeted B2B and Healthcare Audiences

Dynata and Schlesinger Group augment the global Momentive panel to help customers better target decision-makers in healthcare, technology, IT, financial services, and more. Momentive, a leader in agile experience management, today announced an expansion of the company’s market research targeting capabilities to meet the growing demand from business-to-business (B2B) customers. Leading market research firms Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, and Schlesinger Group will expand the Momentive panel—which previously offered instant access to over 144 million respondents worldwide—by several million more in B2B research, enabling Momentive customers to use more granular targeting criteria for B2B audiences. This expanded capability is available now for Momentive customers.