Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

ProPublica Report: Ron Johnson Secured $200-Million Tax Break for His Biggest Billionaire Backers

By American Bridge 21st Century
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from ProPublica documents Ron Johnson’s ferocious advocacy to secure large tax breaks in the 2017 GOP tax for his biggest campaign backers, including the revelation that Johnson’s negotiations secured three of his top 2016 boosters — billionaires Dick and Liz Uihlein and Diane Hendricks — at least “$215 million in deductions in 2018 alone,” with that total set to grow to “more than half a billion in tax savings for Hendricks and the Uihleins.”

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propublica#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Propublica#Gop#American Bridge#Democrats#Shaping Trump#Uline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & Courtsmadison

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

Ron Johnson is not the only con artist in the U.S. Senate. But he stands out as the senator whose grifting costs taxpayers — in Wisconsin and nationwide — the most. Just last week, The Washington Post reported, “Sen. Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences — which makes an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 — on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from the coronavirus was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Didn’t Read Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Ron Johnson was one of 30 Republicans who voted against the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — yet in an appearance on the conservative Dan Bongino Show, Johnson said he hadn’t even read the bill. The package passed the Senate last week but has not yet passed the...
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

Ron Johnson and the Billionaire Gang

On Nov. 28, 2017, I published a column describing Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s public threat to vote against President Trump’s enormous Republican tax cut for the wealthy unless it included more tax relief for small businesses as a fraudulent sham. Rather than standing up for mom-and-pop small businesses like dry...
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Parents Thank President Biden for “Peace of Mind” Middle-Class Tax Cuts Provide, Condemn Ron Johnson for Voting Against Working Families

Madison, Wis. — Earlier today, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler hosted a roundtable with other Wisconsin parents to discuss how President Biden’s middle-class tax cuts have been transformational for working families in the state, no thanks to Ron Johnson, who opposed the legislation. The parents highlighted how Democrats’...
Marquette, WIUrban Milwaukee

New Polling Shows Declining Approval of Ron Johnson

A new Marquette University Law School poll shows just less than half of Wisconsinites surveyed in August approve of President Joe Biden‘s job performance. At the same time, ratings in favor of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson fell to 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers‘ approval rating remains steady.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Report: Johnson pushed for tax break benefitting megadonors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin pushed for a tax break in 2017 resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions to megadonors who funded his campaigns. The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Wednesday that Johnson was an opponent...
Congress & Courtsupnorthnewswi.com

Following the Money: Investigation Shows How Ron Johnson Secured a Giant Tax Break for Mega GOP Donors

By playing hard-to-get, the Wisconsin senator allowed more tax cuts to be based on wealth rather than job creation, as Trump had claimed. An investigation of correspondence, calendars, and tax records has shown how Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson used hardball tactics to make Republicans’ 2017 tax legislation even more enriching to the already rich and less dependent on job creation.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

STATEMENT: Lt. Gov. Barnes Blasts Johnson Over Tax Giveaways to His Wealthy Donors

MADISON— Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes released the following statement blasting Ron Johnson after today’s bombshell report outlining how he secured hundreds of millions in tax breaks for his billionaire donors:. “It’s disgraceful that Senator Johnson used his office to enrich some of his wealthiest political campaign donors while raising taxes...
Income TaxWJBF.com

Secret IRS files show tax cut benefits for wealthy

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new report by ProPublica reveals former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts benefited more than just the middle class, the ultra-wealthy took a slice of the pie as well. “What we were able to do that is unusual here is connect the lobbying to what...
Washington Times

Even Democrats hate to pay more taxes

When Democrats reveal their true-blue colors, they actually favor ruddy hues. That’s the takeaway from a vote by party members who populate the U.S. Senate. When presented with a chance to preserve high taxes on the wealthy Americans they represent, they chose the opposite. It just goes to show that so-called “progressives” are no more anxious than conservatives to satisfy the tax collector.
Income TaxMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cybercurrencies are the most potent tool yet for billionaires' tax avoidance

Since cryptocurrencies debuted with Bitcoin in 2009, advocates have raved about their portability, their resistance to inflation and financial fraud, and the fact they aren't controlled by a government. Investopedia has the simplest explanation of how they work: "A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers." Their value is sustained by market demand, utility and relative scarcity — the same as with gold in the pre-1971 era in which U.S. currency could be exchanged directly for the precious metal.

Comments / 1

Community Policy