ProPublica Report: Ron Johnson Secured $200-Million Tax Break for His Biggest Billionaire Backers
A new report from ProPublica documents Ron Johnson’s ferocious advocacy to secure large tax breaks in the 2017 GOP tax for his biggest campaign backers, including the revelation that Johnson’s negotiations secured three of his top 2016 boosters — billionaires Dick and Liz Uihlein and Diane Hendricks — at least “$215 million in deductions in 2018 alone,” with that total set to grow to “more than half a billion in tax savings for Hendricks and the Uihleins.”urbanmilwaukee.com
