Frumpy Middle-aged Mom: Stop complaining about the good old days

Late last night, I was laying in bed wondering to myself “Am I a good mom?”. Why is being a mom so hard? Some days I feel like I am a super mom, while most days I feel like I barely survive the day. I look on social media and see all these other moms who look like they have a perfect family. Their kids all match and are smiling at the camera, there appears to be no fighting, and everyone is having fun. Meanwhile, my five-year-old is pretending to be a tiger (or a dinosaur depending on the day) and scratching my three-year-old’s face. I seem to yell at the kids about 20 million times a day because they don’t seem to hear me telling them to do something the first 100 times I say it in a normal voice. And if someone isn’t fighting at least every 3.2 seconds, I am terrified they are plotting to do something they shouldn’t be.