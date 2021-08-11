England-Biggs: Program ends well above goal

Madison Shakespeare Company (MSC) presented its production of the play All's Well That Ends Well this past weekend, at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee. A comedy that hasn't been fully staged for area audiences in more than a decade, the play has been considered one of Shakespeare's "problem plays" and tells the story of a young woman infatuated with a man who does not wish to marry her. The woman would do anything to be together, and facing rejection, must rely on her creativity and help from others to make it happen.