England-Biggs: Program ends well above goal

Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Reading Program wrapped up Monday with the final push to pick out prizes. The total minutes read ended up at 495,867 – well above the goal we set of 300,000. A total of 480 readers registered for SRP; 238 folks completed the program (reading more than 945 minutes each). All readers earned a total of 4,250 badges and 3,766 prizes – mostly books, but we had some prizes for grown-ups this year too including fun socks, pens, notebooks and more.

