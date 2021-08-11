Cancel
Indicative ‘Journeys’ Tool to Help Teams Look Back at Paths Customers Take

Cover picture for the articleEnding Events offers the most comprehensive look at customers’ product pathways. Indicative, the product analytics platform for the data warehouse, announced today the release of Ending Events for its Journeys tool. Ending Events enables Journeys users to select any end point in a customer journey — be it a purchase, upgrade, subscription or other action — and visualize all paths that led there.

