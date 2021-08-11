Indicative ‘Journeys’ Tool to Help Teams Look Back at Paths Customers Take

Digital transformation consulting firm voolama is pleased to announce an official partnership with marketing content management software company Aprimo. voolama will be working as a value-added partner for Aprimo in order to provide consulting services to optimize the implementation of Aprimo’s marketing software products. Combining Aprimo’s software with voolama’s digital transformation services expands the pool of digital tools available to clients. The complementary nature of the two companies means that using their services together makes better use of both and enables companies to develop and organize the best possible long-term marketing operations strategy to fit their needs and adapt to the constantly changing digital ecosystem.