FEMA to test nation's public alert and warning systems at 2:20 p.m.

BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon. It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute. The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages. Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021 FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing. For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.