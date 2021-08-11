2021 Wyndham Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Louis Oosthuizen, avoid Webb Simpson
Some PGA Tour players will be tuning up for the postseason, while others will be desperately trying to get in the FedEx Cup Playoffs when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and frequent major runner-up Louis Oosthuizen highlight the 2021 Wyndham Championship field for the PGA Tour's final regular-season event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Former Wyndham champions Webb Simpson (2011) and Patrick Reed (2013) also are in the field, and Rickie Fowler will be scrambling to get into playoff position. Caesars Sportsbook lists Simpson as the 12-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Wyndham Championship odds, followed by Matsuyama (14-1), Oosthuizen (18-1) and Reed (22-1).www.cbssports.com
