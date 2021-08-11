Cancel
Maine State

Peek Inside The ‘Hidden’ Mansion For Sale In Windham, Maine For $1.47 Million

By Joey
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 7 days ago
When you think of something that is hidden, often times our minds go the childhood game 'hide and seek'. You have to put a little effort into finding that hidden person. In the case of real estate, a hidden home can be one that is sitting out in the open just waiting to be found. In Windham, Maine, there are a lot of homes that offer up about the same square footage, layout and amenities within the city limits. Which makes a home recently listed on Realtor.com a true 'hidden' mansion, with spectacular space and amenities while still being private enough that nobody knows you're there. Time to take a peek inside the sprawling home at 11 Moravian Farm Road in Windham.

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

