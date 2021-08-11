Peek Inside The ‘Hidden’ Mansion For Sale In Windham, Maine For $1.47 Million

When you think of something that is hidden, often times our minds go the childhood game 'hide and seek'. You have to put a little effort into finding that hidden person. In the case of real estate, a hidden home can be one that is sitting out in the open just waiting to be found. In Windham, Maine, there are a lot of homes that offer up about the same square footage, layout and amenities within the city limits. Which makes a home recently listed on Realtor.com a true 'hidden' mansion, with spectacular space and amenities while still being private enough that nobody knows you're there. Time to take a peek inside the sprawling home at 11 Moravian Farm Road in Windham.