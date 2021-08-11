Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kewanee Fire Department to Paint Berrian Park Flag Pole Thursday

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather permitting the Kewanee Fire Department will be in Berrian Park on Thursday morning to paint the Flag Pole. According to information provided by the City of Kewanee, work on the flag pole will begin at 9 Am on Thursday and it may cause some disruptions in parking in the area. The City of Kewanee is asking residents to refrain from Parking on West Third Street and North Tremont Street around the park area, while the Fire Department is working on the flag pole. There is no timetable as to how long this work take. If you have any questions you can contact Kewanee City Hall at 309-852-2611.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tremont Street#The Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis Park, MNstlouispark.org

St. Louis Park Fire Department assistant chief named City of Eagan fire chief

After 19 years with the St. Louis Park Fire Department, Assistant Chief Hugo Searle has been named fire chief for the City of Eagan. He was recognized for his years of service to St. Louis Park at the Aug. 16 meeting of the St. Louis Park City Council. Both Mayor Jake Spano and St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering complimented Searle for the important role he has played in many of the successes of the department. Searle intends to continue living in St. Louis Park and to stay engaged in the community.
New Auburn, WIWEAU-TV 13

NEW AUBURN FIRE DEPARTMENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the New Auburn Area Fire Department and First Responders for a Sunshine Award. They do an amazing job providing support to our ambulance service and providing their community an invaluable service. Mark Schwartz.
Kewanee, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Kewanee Fire Department to receive $204,761 regional grant

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A $205,431 regional grant will be awarded to the City of Kewanee Fire Department through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That money is expected to give firefighters new state-of-the-art training programs, as well as improved equipment and...
Petersburg, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Fire department tests well in Raeville

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, the Petersburg Fire Department held a training session in Raeville at the site of the Fangman irrigation well located on the northeast edge of town. They tested the pressure of the deck gun using the well. This well is the major water supply if a...
Coshocton, OHcoshoctonbeacontoday.com

Coshocton Fire Department to test hydrants

The Coshocton Fire Department will check hydrants in the city, weather permitting beginning Monday, Aug. 30. The duty shift will notify WTNS of which areas the city will check each day. The residents in the area that is being tested may experience some discoloration in their water. Let your water run for a few minutes and it should clear up.
Politicscohoes.ny.us

Cohoes Fire Department Swearing In Ceremony

Mayor Keeler, Fire Chief Fahd, and the Cohoes Fire Department held a Swearing In Ceremony today for firefighters Graig A. Hoffman, Christopher M. McKay, Joshua M. Umholtz and John T. Brazill. The four were welcomed to the department by City Officials, family, and friends at the Cohoes Music Hall. A...
Health ServicesFireRescue1

Applying metro fire department apparatus purchasing procedures to rural agencies

How to provide emergency services on a limited budget, incorporating the operational efficiencies employed by large fire departments — I retired recently from a large metro fire department where I had worked for 31 years. If that weren’t enough of a life switch, I then moved to a rural area where I now volunteer for a very small fire department. This has been an eye-opening experience. The biggest challenge has been looking for ways to provide emergency services on a limited budget, incorporating the operational efficiency used by metro departments, particularly related the specifications of new apparatus.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Fire departments working around the clock

 Local fire departments have had their hands full these past couple of days. The storm that passed through the area caused much damage and power outages for thousands of residents. Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff said his department responded to approximately 50 calls for service from 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug....
Maricopa, AZmaricopa.gov

Tolleson Fire Department vaccine event

Looking for a place to get vaccinated in the evening? This is your site! No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. Pfizer, J&J vaccines offered. Parent/guardian must accompany minor if being vaccinated for consent. For more information on this event call 602-506-6767 or for Spanish speaking call 2-1-1 ext. 271.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Davenport Fire Department keeps on trucking

The Davenport Fire Department held a housing ceremony for a new 2020 Freightliner E-One Fire Truck last week. The department recently purchased the fire truck to complement station two’s other truck, a mini pumper. “The idea is that both of the trucks can go to any call,” said J.T. Torrence,...
Mount Dora, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

The history of Mount Dora Fire Department

I have been following your articles regarding the expansion plans and expenditures for the Mount Dora Fire Department. I joined the Mount Dora Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 following my discharge from the Marine Corps. I was technically a paid call member receiving a whopping 50 cent per call stipend. At this time, we had approximately 20 members and usually had at least 11 members including full time personnel from the city that were volunteers also.
Rehoboth, MAreportertoday.com

Rehoboth Fire Department Gets $25,000

The fire department has been given $25,000 from the Bristol County Savings Bank. Michelle Roberts heads up the bank’s charitable foundation, which is 25 years old. Bristol County Savings Bank is marking its’ 175th anniversary. “We have 13 different communities where we have a branch, so we’ve made the commitment...
PoliticsPark Rapids Enterprise

Carsonville Fire Department seeks volunteers

“This allows new applicants to experience fire and rescue calls to see if it is a fit for them and decide if they want to fully commit to the department,” Ayers said. “Once you become a member, the training is paid for by the department. Some benefits of joining the department are free training, retirement, reimbursement for calls and service to your neighbors and community.”
Clinton, ILThe Clinton Journal

Fire departments respond to Arcosa Towers

CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department and several other surrounding departments responded at about 7 a.m. Monday morning to a report of a fire at Arcosa Towers, located north of Clinton. Clinton, Kenney, Farmer City, Maroa, Waynesville and Hickory Point Fire Departments arrived on the scene. Officials reported the fire was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy