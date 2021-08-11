Kewanee Fire Department to Paint Berrian Park Flag Pole Thursday

Weather permitting the Kewanee Fire Department will be in Berrian Park on Thursday morning to paint the Flag Pole. According to information provided by the City of Kewanee, work on the flag pole will begin at 9 Am on Thursday and it may cause some disruptions in parking in the area. The City of Kewanee is asking residents to refrain from Parking on West Third Street and North Tremont Street around the park area, while the Fire Department is working on the flag pole. There is no timetable as to how long this work take. If you have any questions you can contact Kewanee City Hall at 309-852-2611.