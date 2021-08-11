Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Prehistoric crocs had glossy skin like modern day dolphins, say experts

By GEORGINA JADIKOVSKA
okcfox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prehistoric crocodile did not have scaled armor but instead had soft skin similar to that of dolphins, a team of American and German scientists say. The research, led by a team of experts at the Dinosaur Museum Altmühltal in Denkendorf, Germany, examined several previously unpublished fossils from Bavaria that were estimated to be around 150 million years old.

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Fossils#Paleontology#Dolphins#American#German#Wattendorf#The Jura Museum#Bavarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth rocks collected in 19th century hold clues to finding water on Mars

Rocks found on Earth could hold clues on where to find water on Mars, according to new research from Penn State University. On Earth, hematite is one of the most abundant minerals on its surface. It can be found in many different igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks and due to a high iron content, it appears a vibrant red color. However, when Peter J. Heaney and doctoral student Si Athena Chen analyzed hematite samples gathered in the 19th century, they uncovered a watery secret within.
Wildlifefoxwilmington.com

Scientists reveal near-pristine prehistoric lion cubs discovered in Russia: ‘She even had whiskers’

A team of researchers led by Russian scientists recently revealed two near-pristine prehistoric lion cubs discovered frozen in the banks of a Siberian river. Boris Berezhnev regularly searched the banks of the Semyuelyakh River for mammoth tusks, which he has a license to collect. Instead, he stumbled across two lion cubs preserved for tens of thousands of years.
ComicsFilm Threat

Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin

Are you a fan of Asian dramas with a hint of anime? Then, prepare yourselves for Hiroshi Akabane’s feature film, Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin. Our story centers on a young woman, Maiko (Nao Hasegawa), an executive assistant to the vice president of a major bank. But at night, she is a hostess at a high-class club. Her job is to provide companionship to its wealthy clientele, who wish to spend an evening with a beautiful woman. I’m incredibly literal here — no sexual shenanigans, just company.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Human Enteroviruses in Uruguay, Canine Bocaviruses, Obesity-Associated Gut Bugs

A team of researchers in South America tracks down previously undetected human enteroviruses in Uruguay for a paper in PLOS One. Using targeted deep amplicon sequencing, the investigators tested dozens of wastewater samples collected in cities in the country's northwest from 2011 to 2012 and between 2017 and 2018, identifying enterovirus sequences in 50 of the samples considered. That set included 27 viruses classified as Enterovirus A, Enterovirus B, or Enterovirus C, prompting them to take a more in-depth look at enterovirus A71 (EV-A71) and echovirus 30 (E30) sub-groups related to those found in nearby Argentina. "Our results show that a previously unrecognized diversity of [enterovirus] types circulated in Uruguay," the authors write. "Some of these types silently spread into the communities in the absence of published reports from medical diagnosis about diseases such as [aseptic meningitis], encephalitis, or [acute flaccid paralysis]."
Animalswnctimes.com

Genetic enigma solved: Inheritance of coat color patterns in dogs

Science Daily -- Genetic enigma solved: Inheritance of coat color patterns in dogs. Scientists have unraveled the enigma of inheritance of coat color patterns in dogs. The researchers discovered that a genetic variant responsible for a very light coat in dogs and wolves originated more than two million years ago in a now extinct relative of the modern wolf.
Wildlifethewestsidegazette.com

Corals Survive Heat With Bacterial Help: Study

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Treating corals with a probiotic cocktail of beneficial bacteria increases survival after a bleaching event, reads a new study by the researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). This approach could be administered in advance of a predicted heatwave to help corals recover...
WildlifeScience Daily

The fewer forests, the more space giant anteaters need, study finds

Giant anteaters living in less forested habitats make use of larger home ranges, according to a study by Aline Giroux at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul and colleagues, publishing August 18 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE. This behavior may allow them to incorporate forest patches into their territory, the authors say.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Pepper Populations, Cacao Tree SVs, Genomic Records Metadata

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team led by investigators in Italy and Germany outlines population structure and past dispersal patterns for pepper plant accessions in the Capsicum genus. Using genotyping-by-sequencing, collection location data, and a "Regional Mixture" (ReMIXTURE) analysis and visualization method, the researchers profiled more than 10,000 global Capsicum genebank samples, uncovering SNP patterns for exploring the plant's population history. "The method ReMIXTURE — using genetic data to quantify the similarity between the complement of peppers from a focal region and those from other regions — was developed to supplement traditional population genetic analyses," the team writes, noting that the findings point to "west-east routes of expansion, shedding light on the links between South and Mesoamerica, Africa, and East/South Asia."
ScienceDiscover Mag

Homo Longi: Extinct Human Species That May Replace Neanderthals As Our Closest Relatives Found in China

In 1933 a mysterious fossil skull was discovered near Harbin City in the Heilongjiang province of north-eastern China. Despite being nearly perfectly preserved – with square eye sockets, thick brow ridges and large teeth – nobody could work out exactly what it was. The skull is much bigger than that of Homo sapiens and other human species – and its brain size is similar to that of our own species. Historical events left it without a secure place of origin or date, until today.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Live Immune Cells Identified for the First Time in a Coral and Sea Anemone

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and the Ben Gurion University of the Negev has identified specialized immune cells in the cauliflower coral and starlet sea anemone that can help fight infection. The findings are important to better understand how reef-building corals and other reef animals protect themselves from foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses found in and around coral reefs.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Reconstructing Genetics To Shed Light on Past Human Histories

Research team reconstructs genetic histories and social organization in Neolithic and Bronze Age Croatia. Present-day Croatia was an important crossroads for migrating peoples along the Danubian corridor and the Adriatic coast, linking east and west. “While this region is important for understanding population and cultural transitions in Europe, limited availability of human remains means that in-depth knowledge about the genetic ancestry and social complexity of prehistoric populations here remains sparse,” says first author Suzanne Freilich, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Vienna.
WildlifePhys.org

Bacterial evolution in ancient sub-seafloor sediments

Micro-organisms persisting deep below the seafloor for millions of years continue to evolve despite living at the energy limit to life. On the surface of the Earth where nutrients are in ample supply, bacteria proliferate and evolve at an accelerated rate compared to plants and animals. Cells divide rapidly, and random mutations accumulate at a correspondingly high rate. Since many of these genetic changes alter the properties of the cells that carry them, their effects soon become fixed features of the genome. Bacteria also make use of various modes of genetic exchange, which enables recombination between diverse genomes. This process serves to mitigate the effects of deleterious mutations, while allowing favorable mutations that confer beneficial traits to be propagated. In addition, environmental factors such as the presence of antibiotics exert selective pressures that further contribute to bacterial evolution.
Environmentnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Our Modern-Day Ragnarök

When giving public lectures on global climate change, I occasionally get pushback from an audience member or two with some version of “climate has always changed.” Recently, Washington Post columnist George Will pushed back on the dire 6th climate assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change with this old line. The key difference is that the rate of current change and the cause is unprecedented in earth history. How do we know that? I’m recording this Perspective from the deck of a scientific drillship in the Norwegian Sea. We’re investigating a dramatic and catastrophic climate event that occurred 55 million years ago, hoping to test the hypothesis that as Greenland ripped from Scandinavia, global temperature spiked 5 degrees as massive amounts of CO2 were expelled. The event we call the PETM played out over more than 100,000 years – still a geologically brief event. But the current rate of CO2 rise from our burning of fossil fuels is far higher than any natural event in Earth history. And we can now see the undeniable effects playing out all over the world.
Toledo, OHABQJournal

Experts say digital fitness trend is likely here to stay

TOLEDO, Ohio – Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising – she did not miss the gym. At least not the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy