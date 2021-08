Restaurants around New Jersey are coming together this week in celebration of African cuisine, and capping it all off with a giant food festival in Newark. The first-ever New Jersey African Restaurant Week runs now through Sunday with 23 different eateries taking part, some with special menus and deals, stretching as far north as Hackensack all the way down to Trenton. The end of the week will be celebrated with a festival outdoors at Bisrate Gebriel Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Newark, taking place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. and feature vendors selling food, art, clothing and other goods as well as musical performances.