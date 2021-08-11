Cancel
Health

LifeSpeak Partners With India’s Leading Employee Assistance Program to Bring Preventive Mental Health Solution to Its Clients

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Partnership with 1to1help.net Expands LifeSpeak’s Global Footprint in Asia-Pacific Market. LifeSpeak, the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced and, as referenced in its recently filed prospectus, it had further expanded its global footprint in the Asia-Pacific market (APAC) by partnering with India’s leading employee assistance program (EAP) provider – 1to1help.net. LifeSpeak’s micro-learning mental health and wellbeing solution will be embedded in a new and exclusive 1to1help.net offering designed to support C-Suite executives in their personal and professional lives. Through this partnership, 1to1help.net joins a fast-growing global community of LifeSpeak partners and customers.

#Mental Health#Preventive Care#Lifespeak Partners With#Apac#Eap#1to1help#C Suite Executive Cohort#Leadership#Digital Operation
