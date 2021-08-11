LifeSpeak Partners With India’s Leading Employee Assistance Program to Bring Preventive Mental Health Solution to Its Clients

Exploring restorative justice and the use of sports to address racism and mental health. MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, but certain groups of Canadians face unique challenges when it comes to mental health because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. As Canadians continue to support public health measures, an unintended consequence has been that 40% of Canadians have reported a decline in their mental health. The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly during these challenging times because of COVID-19.