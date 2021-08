While we have mentioned the Pre-Clear wristband program many times before, somehow, we may not have been quite “clear enough.” As a commenter, Mila just said, “Just got back from Hawaii! Wish I read your write-up before we left, especially about the wristband. We stood in line for over an hour for Safe Travels.” But then Linda wrote, “We flew Alaska & pre-cleared to get to Maui. We were given a wristband when we boarded & when we landed, we walked straight out of the airport.”