For the second time this year, a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver corps has had their season ended before it even begins because of a non-contact knee injury. This time, it’s undrafted free agent Blake Proehl, who suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint practices with the Denver Broncos. Proehl went down while attempting to make a cut in 1-on-1 drills when his knee buckled. He was carted off of the field and, while the nature of the injury has not yet been disclosed, this post from his Instagram speaks to the seriousness of it.