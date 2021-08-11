Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

In 1914, the first oil well in the country of Venezuela, Zumaque-I, opened for the first time. Its use heralded the beginning of Venezuela's oil age, as the then largely agrarian South American state turned into one of the world's leading oil producers. Over the next 100 years, Venezuela saw many twists and turns in its development, from a period of immense wealth, prosperity, and democracy in the 1970s to an economic downturn in the 1980s to the rise of Hugo Chavez's socialist Bolivarian Revolution in the 1990s. But while each of these decades saw numerous ideological movements, political changes, and more, one thing largely stayed constant: oil. Oil funded the country's social services, the national budget, and was the essential lynchpin of the economy.