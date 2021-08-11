Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

When Korn released their third album, Follow the Leader, on August 18, 1998, they knew they were the s--t, but they had no idea how much of a s--tstorm the record would stir up for them personally and professionally. If Korn's self-titled 1994 album and 1996 follow-up Life Is Peachy landed the band on the map, Follow the Leader put them in contention for world domination, selling more than five million copies in less than four years. To date, it has sold more than seven million in the U.S. and in excess of 14 million worldwide, making it the band's most popular record.