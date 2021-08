Larry David and Alan Dershowitz bumped into each other at a grocery store recently, and it sounds like it went pretty, pretty, pretty badly. The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator called out Dershowitz over his ties to former President Donald Trump when they ran into each other at the Chilmark General Store in Martha's Vineyard, Page Six reported. After Dershowitz told David, who was walking away from him, that "we can still talk, Larry," David reportedly shot back, "No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!"